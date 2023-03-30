PLAY BALL! Those are the two happiest words in the vocabulary for The Lid’s Jeff Dunetz. It’s time for Jeff’s opening day tribute to the world’s finest sport. He’s a practicing Jew and I’m a born-again Christian, but we both love baseball because we know God created the game. Otherwise, why would the first verse of Genesis begin with “In the big inning …”?
