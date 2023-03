HMM: Tech Giants Call For a Pause in AI Experiments, Fearing “Profound Risks to Society.” Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak are among them.

Meanwhile, James Pethokoukis says no to the pause.

In the past, I would have reflexively sided against the pause, but my reduced techno-optimism has me less reflexive. The “smart people” and “experts” haven’t had a very good decade. So for the moment, I’m siding with Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, pro-pause.