AS FAST AS THEY CAN: Yes, they are weaponizing government.

On March 9th Matt Taibbi testified before the House Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

At the same time, he was testifying before the committee the IRS paid a visit to his house–an almost unheard-of tactic used by the agency. Usually, they use the mail.

The weaponization of Government? Not a thing, we are told. And if you disagree the IRS will remind you of that fact, forcefully and in person.

John did a write-up yesterday that lays out the facts, although I admit to being more cynical than he. I need to get a few beers or bourbons in him and straighten him out! I no longer ascribe to incompetence that which can be explained by pure malice when it comes to the government!