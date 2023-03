AMERICA THE LOST: Washington Examiner Editor-in-Chief Hugo Gurdon is unsurprised by the results of that much-publicized Wall Street Journal survey and concludes that it’s “no surprise, but it is a calamity. The nation is where it is because it has been attacked from within by people of a political persuasion that, for generations, has paid only hypocritical lip service (if that) to being on America‚Äôs side.”