March 28, 2023

MCCARTHY’S 11TH COMMANDMENT: The Speaker of the House is not happy with former President Donald Trump’s blunt attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), according to the Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra (does this guy ever sleep?). The silence of the Waco crowd during Trump’s attack on DeSantis just might be something The Donald should not ignore.

