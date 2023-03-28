DON SURBER: What the Media Isn’t Talking About Re the Nashville Shooter: “The media is really big on promoting the First Openly Transgender (fill in the blank). . . . But the media is trying hard not to acknowledge Monday’s historic First Openly Transgender (female to male) mass school shooter. You’ve heard of the glass ceiling; she shattered the glass basement.”
UPDATE: Any time the left doesn’t get what it wants, the resulting violence is the fault of the right.
IT BEGINS: ABC's Terry Moran ties the Nashville school shooting to Tennessee's recently-passed legislation banning the hormonization and mutilation of minors. The shooter was 28. pic.twitter.com/MfKdOpQZIf
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 27, 2023
Breaking: The Antifa group organizing the "Trans Day of Vengeance" outside the Supreme Court has locked down its Twitter account following the deadly mass shooting on a Christian school in Nashville by a #trans shooter. pic.twitter.com/LFoj0LSI20
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 27, 2023