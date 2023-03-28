SOME OF US STOOD AGAINST THE TIDE OF MADNESS: Pushback: One doctor’s experience gives us all a ray of hope.

I don’t know about this doctor, but for me, it was Heinlein’s words:

“What are the facts? Again and again and again – what are the facts? Shun wishful thinking, ignore divine revelation, forget what “the stars foretell,” avoid opinion, care not what the neighbors think, never mind the unguessable “verdict of history” – what are the facts, and to how many decimal places? You pilot always into an unknown future; facts are your single clue. Get the facts!”

Please remember that. It’s the only thing that keeps sanity amid mass illusion.