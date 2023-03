OF COURSE IT ISN’T INCONCEIVABLE: Artificial intelligence ‘godfather’ on AI possibly wiping out humanity: ‘Not inconceivable’.

SF Writers have been conceiving of this since the 1921 premier of “Rossum’s Universal Robots.” I don’t remember when Martin Caidin’s The God Machine was published, but I read it as a kid in pre-history. However, being conceivable doesn’t make it logical, sane or likely. I mean, remember humans also conceived of “perfect communism.