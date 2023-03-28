THEY KEEP USING THAT WORD, TOLERANCE: JK Rowling slams ‘mob’ after trans critic Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull is doused with tomato juice.
I don’t think it means what they think it means.
THEY KEEP USING THAT WORD, TOLERANCE: JK Rowling slams ‘mob’ after trans critic Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull is doused with tomato juice.
I don’t think it means what they think it means.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.