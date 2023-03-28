BECAUSE IT’S SORTA KINDA LIKE MARS? WHAT IF THE ALIENS ARE ON VENUS? Why the hottest place on Earth is being used to understand aliens.
Somehow I don’t think they’ve thought this through.
BECAUSE IT’S SORTA KINDA LIKE MARS? WHAT IF THE ALIENS ARE ON VENUS? Why the hottest place on Earth is being used to understand aliens.
Somehow I don’t think they’ve thought this through.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.