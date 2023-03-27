21ST CENTURY CHILDREARING: “I think that children are like animals that don’t have any natural predators left and they’re just not afraid of anything….” “I was in London not long ago and there were these boys breaking the branches off a tree and this woman said, ‘You boys stop doing that,’ and they said, ‘You can’t talk to us,’ and they were right. You know what I mean? What she was doing was bullying, you know, according to the law, and they knew it.”