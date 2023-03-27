OUR DOTARD-IN-CHIEF: “And who are those good-looking kids back there?” Yes, he really says that.

BREAKING: Fox News cuts to Joe Biden expecting him to speak on the Nashville shooting, instead finds him ranting about eating Jeni’s chocolate chip ice cream.pic.twitter.com/6rJsFL2dAN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 27, 2023

Related: The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, of Nashville, according to the chief, who said she identifies as transgender. A Christian school shot up by a trans person. How will the press handle this?