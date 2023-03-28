WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SUCH A CESSPIT OF SEGREGATION AND BIGOTRY? UNC Chapel Hill opens academic program up to all races after civil rights complaint: But several other university programs closed to white male students remain a concern, watchdog says.

The complaint was filed by Prof. Mark Perry. You can read my interview with him on these efforts, and also learn how you can go about filing your own complaints.

UPDATE: Sorry for the bad link before. Fixed now.

ANOTHER UPDATE: I should mention, by the way, that I’ve heard from several people who were inspired by that interview to start filing their own complaints. The more the merrier!