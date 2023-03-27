BIG WIN FOR DESANTIS: “DeSantis said at the signing that the new law represents ‘the largest expansion of education choice not just in the history of this state, but in the history of these United States.’ Florida is generally ranked well in education, ‘despite’ — please notice the scare quotes — spending less per pupil than almost any other state.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.