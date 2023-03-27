CONTROLLED OPPOSITION: The FBI had more people in the Proud Boys than the Proud Boys. “The trial of chapter leader Zach Rehl was preparing to call a witness this week, but ran into a problem. Their ‘witness’ turned out to be a confidential informant for the FBI who had been spying on the defense team. That brought the trial to a screeching halt ‘until these issues have been considered and resolved.’ That’s putting it mildly, to say the least.”