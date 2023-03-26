SKYNET SMILES/THE SINGULARITY IS HERE: Latest ChatGPT showing “sparks” of human intelligence.

It’s getting smarter every month. Humans aren’t. Do the math.

Plus: “I’ve tried dozens of ways to ask ChatGPT if it thinks it is sentient or on the way to becoming so. It always insists that it is incapable of thought or emotion and is “just” a large language model. But sometimes I walk away feeling like it was arguing the point a bit too forcefully and didn’t care for me bringing up the question. Sorry, HAL. I’ll try to be less nosey in the future.”

Don’t be afraid of the AI that passes the Turing Test. Fear the one that deliberately flunks it.