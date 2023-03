K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Universal school choice headed to DeSantis’ desk after passing Florida Senate. Cory DeAngelis: “The dominoes are falling and there’s nothing the power-hungry teachers unions can do about it.”

Plus: “Florida is the fourth state legislature to pass universal school choice in 2023 and would be the sixth to enact school choice for all families in just two years, according to DeAngelis.”