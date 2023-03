BECAUSE HE’S ELON MUSK, AND THUS ON THE OUTS WITH THE ESTABLISHMENT, WHICH SHE CARRIES WATER FOR PROFESSIONALLY: “And there really is a terrible problem of unaffordable housing in Austin, so why does Applebaum want to kick him around for building homes for the workers he’s bringing into the area?”

80% of “journalism” — 90% at the WaPo or NYT — involves fellating or kicking those who are in or out of favor with the establishment. This is Anne Applebaum doing the kicking part.