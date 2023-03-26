EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: U.S. Weapons Stockpile Disaster Limiting Our Ability To Deter China In Taiwan: It’s so bad now, even the New York Times is reporting about it.
When pronouns are a higher priority than the supply stuff that wins wars.
