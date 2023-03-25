EASTER HOAX OR HISTORY: Easter is right around the corner (April 9, to be exact) and that means people are going to be talking about/debating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Instapundit regulars know where I stand, but I doubt many realize just how richly detailed and compelling the evidence actually is.

Today, HillFaith has a handy intro to the discussion of one of the familiar points of discussion, the claim of skeptics that the disciples stole Jesus’ body and faked the resurrection. Also included are links to several helpful resources for those interested in a deeper dive.