PAUL, ROY PROPOSE TO BUST-UP FAUCI’S FORMER EMPIRE: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), taking a page from the J. Edgar Hoover epic, have introduced legislation to divide the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) within the National Institutes for Health (NIH) into three separate new institutes.

Each of the new institutes would be overseen by a presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed Director who would only be eligible to serve no more than two consecutive five-year terms. Dr. Anthony Fauci was never confirmed by the Senate during his nearly four decades at the helm of NIAID.