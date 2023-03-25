SHOULD BIDEN WHITE HOUSE BE GROUNDED FROM SOCIAL MEDIA? Well, even as TikTok’s president was being roasted to a fare thee well by Republicans and Democrats on the Hill Thursday, the White House issued an Instagram post using CapCut, another intrusive app owned by TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance.

“While CapCut has received far less scrutiny than TikTok, its links to ByteDance have caused concern that China could scoop up data on users of the app. A technology think tank funded by a former Google CEO says CapCut poses national security ‘challenges,’ particularly ‘with respect to data harvesting, data exploitation, and—possibly—covert influence,'” reports the Washington Free Beacon.