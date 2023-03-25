SHE SHOULD HAVE BEEN MADE AN HONORARY MEMBER OF THE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS AND SEATED PROMINENTLY IN THE HOUSE AS A REBUKE TO PELOSI’S POLICE: Kevin McCarthy meets with mother of slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt.

And correction: Ashli Babbitt wasn’t a rioter. She was a demonstrator, and peaceful at that. She was a Veteran, honorably discharged. There was no excuse for her cold blooded murder, not even the murderous insanity of Grey Goose Pelosi, in her attempts to instigate an actual riot. #JUSTICEFORASHLIBABBITT #SAYHERNAME.