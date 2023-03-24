R.I.P., A TECH LORD FAR SUPERIOR TO MOST OF THE CURRENT CROP: Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, author of ‘Moore’s Law’ that helped drive computer revolution, dies at 94.
Technically, Moore’s Law was more a description than a driver, mostly.
