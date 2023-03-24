WHERE DOES GIORGIA MELONI GO FOR HER APOLOGY?

In a scathing speech receiving global attention, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni tore into one of her colleagues this week for evincing something less than zeal in support of Europe’s efforts to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion. . . .

Meloni added that her more “irresponsible” colleagues advocate policies that would sacrifice “a sovereign nation” and “a free people” as well as “international law.”

Italy’s prime minister doesn’t just talk a good game. This week, Meloni vetoed a deal that would allow the Russian tech giant Yandex to assume control over an Italy-based cloud-services provider. Her government has approved arms transfers to Ukraine including sophisticated air-defense systems, and she has proposed the recognition of Stalin’s Holodomor atrocities as a “genocide.” Meloni has even savaged her predecessor and former boss, Silvio Berlusconi, for blaming the invasion of Ukraine on Volodymyr Zelensky’s refusal to accept the legitimacy of Moscow’s forceful capture of the Donbas.

All this must be profoundly confusing for the members of the Western foreign-policy establishment who insisted that Russia was the “big winner” of the election that Meloni’s coalition won.