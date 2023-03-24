NOTE TO THE DONALDS, SR. AND JR.: You have to beat DeSantis in the primary if you want the nomination. But you can’t attack him like you did Jeb, or for that matter Hillary. You have to show why you’re better, not just try to tear him down. He’s been a very successful governor, and his instincts on Covid were better than yours (or mine). The slash-and-burn stuff just makes you look desperate.

And now he’s punching back and it hurts. But you punched first and it was an unforced error. The Democrats are the enemy, not the two of you, and they’d like to see nothing better than a brutal primary battle that leaves the winner weakened.