HMM: ‘Did he lie or was he given special treatment?’ Conservative group insists government comes clean on Prince Harry, demanding to know how he got his US visa despite his admitted illegal drug use. “The Heritage Foundation, a conservative research institute focused on public policy, is currently battling with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to get a copy of the Duke of Sussex’s visa filings under the Freedom of Information Act. A director at the think tank and their lawyer told DailyMail.com the immigration documents could expose a thorny diplomatic issue: whether Harry declared his previous illegal drug use, and whether DHS officers gave him special treatment. While applying for his residency permit, Harry had to fill out a form asking if he has ever used illegal drugs. An answer of ‘yes’ often results in the application’s denial, or a raft of extra hurdles that can even include drug tests and interviews before getting a special waiver to allow a visa. Harry admitted to taking cocaine, magic mushrooms and cannabis in his memoir, Spare, and in interviews. The Heritage Foundation argues that means he either lied on his form – usually a surefire way to get kicked out of the country – or DHS gave him a special waiver.”

