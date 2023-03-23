DOJ WATCHDOG WANTS MORE TEETH: Department of Justice Inspector-General Michael Horowitz is asking Congress to give him authority to investigate professional misconduct by DOJ lawyers, including federal prosecutors. House leaders have favored such a move for a long time, but not the Senate. Curious, very curious.
