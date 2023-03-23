IT’S ALMOST LIKE THE GOVERNMENT DOESN’T WORK FOR US AT ALL: The U.S. Government Is Building A Vast Surveillance And Speech Suppression Web Around Every American. “While the ‘Twitter Files’ offer a glimpse into the government’s efforts to censor disfavored viewpoints, what we have seen is nothing compared to what is planned, as the details of hundreds of federal awards lay bare. Research by The Federalist reveals our tax dollars are funding the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) technology that will allow the government to easily discover ‘problematic’ speech and track Americans reading or partaking in such conversations.”