DON SURBER: Don’t Save the Banks. “The collapse of two big Democrat-run banks in Democrat-run states has the Democrat-run Federal Reserve and the Democrat-run Treasury Department telling us we are in a crisis. Democrats tell us the government must save the banks. Democrats want to save the banks by targeting community and regional banks in Republican-run states, not the big banks that failed. Sure, that will work just dandy.”
