I THOUGHT WE’D PASSED “10 YEARS TO STOP GLOBAL WARMING” A GOOD FIFTEEN YEARS AGO (I THINK THEY USE THE SAME CALENDAR AS ‘TWO WEEKS TO FLATTEN THE CURVE”): ‘nearing point of no return,’ greenhouse gas emissions must be cut: report.

I want them to get India and China to stop greenhouse gases. I want them to film it. I want popcorn.