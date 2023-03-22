BIDENS AIDED CHINESE ENERGY EXEC IN FLEEING FBI: An Israeli think tank executive claims he told the FBI how unnamed Biden family members warned a Chinese energy executive that he was an object of an FBI probe just in time for the executive to get out of town, according to Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross.
