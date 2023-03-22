THE ESTABLISHMENT HAS ITS PRIORITIES AND THE COURTS GENERALLY GO ALONG: Court ruling in Epstein lawsuits part of a disturbing trend. “The implications in these suits are chilling, no matter how unsympathetic Epstein may personally have been. They suggest that mere allegations against someone should warrant financial institutions canceling their accounts—something that seems not only unfair on its face but also likely to hamper a person’s ability to defend themselves in court. A society where private businesses must reject anyone accused of crimes or face criminal liability themselves is perverse, frightening, and antithetical to civil liberties. Even the expectation that someone who had pleaded guilty to any crime should be excluded from banks doesn’t seem desirable.”

It would have been seen as monstrous not long ago, but the mask has slipped.

And for the most part, the judiciary has chosen sides in the class war.