ANN ALTHOUSE: Trump has caused the New York Times to write a front page article about his purported positivity about performing a perp walk! “See? Their idea is that he’s crazy and delusional and out of touch with reality. Do they even consider that he’s playing them and just doing what he always does and making the best of whatever misfortune comes his way? It’s just media judo. Can’t they recognize it by now?”

Trump’s narrative is that the Establishment is united against him, and will violate any rules it wants to to try to get him. The more they confirm that narrative — which is basically true — they more they reinforce it.