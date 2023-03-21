AH! THE BETTER TO EAT YOU WITH: TSA Trying to Sell Use of Biometrics By Saying It Would ‘Lower the Stress of Traveling’.
Abolish all three letter agencies until they can prove they’re not at war with the Constitution.
AH! THE BETTER TO EAT YOU WITH: TSA Trying to Sell Use of Biometrics By Saying It Would ‘Lower the Stress of Traveling’.
Abolish all three letter agencies until they can prove they’re not at war with the Constitution.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.