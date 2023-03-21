BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW THIS: Philadelphia Flyers hockey star Ivan Proporov made headlines recently when he refused to wear a jersey paying tribute to the LGBQT Woke agenda. That decision earned him some bench-time and a wave of critical headlines.

You likely heard about all of that, but Issues & Insights today informs us of a key fact that you won’t hear reported by the Mainstream Media – Sales of Proporov’s jersey skyrocketed as news of his decision spread. And a couple of other NHL teams decided not to don the jersey, as did San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer did the same thing. Reimer got a royal reaming in the media as his reward.

Observes I&I:

“Imagine, though, the uproar from the political left if players wore warmup jerseys with Christian and Jewish symbols, or Joseph Smith Church of the Latter Day Saints jerseys. It’s a minor miracle that Antifa and other violent extremists haven’t crashed teams’ military appreciation nights.

“Western culture has come to be dominated by bullies who are ever eager to force conformity on others and to validate their status as ‘the elite.’ They get a sick thrill from being free to intimidate anyone who doesn’t agree with their narrative to the point they control them. This is not the foundation of healthy culture but a sign of declining civilization. We are becoming a grotesque monster with little resemblance to a free society.”