HUGO GURDON: For Democrats, the weakness of Bragg’s case against Trump is the point.

I think he’s too focused on tactics, and not enough on strategy, here. Part of this is sending a message to anyone else who might challenge the Establishment, that all rules and norms will be cast aside to punish you in every way possible, even if — as with Trump — it involves perverting and discrediting the entire system, as it has done here. In fact the willingness to openly pervert and discredit the entire system is itself a declaration of power. “We don’t care about what you and the voting public think, because we don’t have to care.”