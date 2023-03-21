THE DEORBIT IS MAYBE FIVE YEARS TOO EARLY FOR PROPER EXPLOITATION: Industry sees missed opportunity in deorbiting ISS. “NASA’s plan to spend up to $1 billion on a tug to deorbit the International Space Station is a missed opportunity to instead repurpose or recycle the station, some in industry argue.”
