THE SUGGESTION IS FACETIOUS, BUT THE PICTURE OF THE MOMENT IS INCREDIBLY ACCURATE: Donald Trump, First President of Florida.

They’re wrong, btw. Trump isn’t our leader. I about peed my pants laughing when an article (I think at American Greatness, but I could be wrong) said that Trump voters view him as the savior of the country while those pushing DeSantis just see a political leader. I’m going to guess this was one of those “view from our news office.”

Trump is not our leader. Trump is not our savior. Trump is our battering ram, our “we’ve had enough of career politicians and winks and nods.” Our “We didn’t miss that out of office W. immediately became besties with Clinton and Obama.” We want the whole corrupt mess destroyed, the federal government appropriately humbled, and the Constitution once more respected in this once free land.

They can take Trump down. They won’t believe what or who we find to beat them with next. It’s going to be Yuge.