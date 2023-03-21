TAKING OUT THE TRASH: New Yorkers friendlier than expected as robots take out the trash.
Given the situation in today’s NYC, anyone who will pick up the trash is a friend.
TAKING OUT THE TRASH: New Yorkers friendlier than expected as robots take out the trash.
Given the situation in today’s NYC, anyone who will pick up the trash is a friend.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.