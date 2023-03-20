HOW WEAK IS THE CASE AGAINST TRUMP? THIS WEAK: Avenatti says there’s no case against Trump.

We will see if justice is served or they indict Trump.

The media promoted Avenatti in 2018 in their endless campaign to ruin President Trump. The Washington Free Beacon reported on May 11, 2018, “The Washington Free Beacon analyzed 108 appearances by Avenatti on MSNBC and CNN over a 64-day period from March 7 to May 10.”

He appeared on Fox twice.

I believe he regretted his second appearance.

But given his tweets were posted on Friday without comment in the media, I believe they finally dropkicked him through the goalposts of ignominy.