PROBABLY A ROGUE AI BEHIND IT: Los Angeles neighborhood flooded with mystery Uber Eats deliveries. “Some of the recipients said they tried calling the phone numbers listed on the orders, but they were all out of service. They noted the pre-paid orders always included a tip for the driver.”
