A PROF PUNCHES BACK (LEGALLY) AT U. OF CENTRAL FLORIDA. “In the name of a crusade ‘to be actively anti-racist,’ as [President] Alexander Cartwright announced on June 2, 2020, the University of Central Florida (UCF) harassed and retaliated against Professor Charles Negy because he dared to publicly express viewpoints out of step with the prevailing campus orthodoxy on anti-racism…” They ruined Negy’s life–he had to sell his house and move back in with his mother to take care of his disabled brother. These people are actively anti-human. Their claims of compassion are lies.

(As disclosure, this suit was filed by my Allen Harris colleague Samantha Harris, who I worked with at FIRE for more than 15 years.)