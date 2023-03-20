HMM: Trump’s early primary lead being driven by Black and Hispanic conservatives.

The party of Trump is a multiracial working-class coalition. The party of Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell is not. Right now DeSantis is polling more like them than like Trump: “Another potentially telling factor in these polls is found in the economic data. Trump trails DeSantis by 13 points among potential primary voters from households earning more than $50K per year. But the former President holds a 22-point lead among those households earning less than $50K. And nearly a majority of Black Republican voters (45%) fall into the “less than $50K” category.”