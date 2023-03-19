THIS IDIOT THINKS HE HAS A CHANCE AT THE PRESIDENCY: Sunday Talks, Mike Pence Says, “We’re not asserting executive privilege” for Testimony Related to 2020 Election Challenge.

Why idiot? Well, because if the elections are clean, he doesn’t have a chance. And if the elections aren’t clean, (which of course he knows they’re not) and he thinks they’ll throw him a “friendly opposition” win? He’s nuts. They’ll never trust him. Why would they? Besides, they have an endless procession of vagina-and-or-tans figure heads. He has no chance. He sold his integrity for nothing but humiliation. Idiot. Putz.