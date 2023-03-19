WHAT SHE SAYS. TRUMP IS OUR INSTRUMENT: Likely Impending Trump Arrest Interested Parties Memo.

The left, thinking he’s our leader think that if they take him away, we will become quiet and obedient. They have no idea what or who we’ll come up with next. To be fair, neither do we. But it will happen. Just like Trump came after they pushed the tea parties down.

We’re p*ssed as hell. They’ve lost the fight. They’re done. They’re just trying to break everything on the way out. It won’t work. In the end, we win they lose. Because we build. All they know how to do is tear down.