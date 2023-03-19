THE WOKE DON’T WANT THE TRUTH – OF COURSE THEY DON’T LIKE COMEDY: ‘2 Broke Girls’ co-creator Whitney Cummings: Comedians have ‘become the enemy’.
Evil never has a sense of humor.
THE WOKE DON’T WANT THE TRUTH – OF COURSE THEY DON’T LIKE COMEDY: ‘2 Broke Girls’ co-creator Whitney Cummings: Comedians have ‘become the enemy’.
Evil never has a sense of humor.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.