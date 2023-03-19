VICTORY GIRLS: Democrats want wigouts if they can arrest Trump – don’t fall for it. “A protest is EXACTLY what the Democrats want. They want, no they NEED a redo of January 6 New York City style. They NEED a protest to show how ungovernable and deplorable every Trump supporter really is. They WANT a protest to turn into a riot.”

For this blatantly political abuse, they deserve George Floyd-level riots across the country. But what they deserve, and what’s best for the nation, or the GOP, or Trump supporters are not the same thing.