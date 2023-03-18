THERE’S A LINK TO GO THROUGH AND REGISTER YOUR OPPOSITION TO THIS NONSENSE: Yes, it’s real: Joe Biden’s Department of Energy just moved to ban nearly all gas stoves.

For the record, gas stoves don’t hurt asthmatics anymore than any cooking does. The studies commissioned to prove this had to wrap the house in Saran wrap to show any rise in anything detrimental.

And while on that, as an asthmatic, this is rich coming from the people who told us our disability wasn’t a thing and we had to wear the mask, or be locked in our houses. These are my middle fingers.