IN OKLAHOMA? What the devil is going on in the Sooner state, long one of the last preserves of political normalcy in this country? Bills now moving in the state legislature would grant illegal aliens the opportunity to get driver licenses, according to The Epoch Times’ Michael Clements.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, a conservative Republican who won re-election last November, appears to be backing this proposal. Clements quotes Don Spencer, head of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association as saying, “Giving Illegal aliens a driver’s license is beyond absurd” because today, driver licenses, tomorrow voting rights.